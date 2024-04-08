Ferry Sinking in Mozambique: Almost 100 People Dead

The vessel was not licensed to carry people, it normally serves as a fishing boat.

The death toll from the sinking of a makeshift ferry off the northern coast of Mozambique on Sunday has risen to nearly 100, according to the country's Institute of Maritime Transport (INTRASMAR).

The initial death toll of 91 rose to 96 after they recovered three more bodies late on Sunday and another two on Monday, said Manuel Loforte, from Mozambique's Maritime Institute.

Among the dead were many children, and another 26 people are still missing, according to local media. Mozambique's island administrator told state broadcaster Radio Mozambique that the ferry, was carrying 130 people and that 11 of them had been hospitalized.

Lourenco Machado, Instrasmar's administrator, told state television that the vessel was not licensed to carry people, as it is normally serves as a fishing vessel.

Authorities said the vessel was crowded with panicked passengers trying to flee the mainland for fear of being contaminated by cholera. Reportedly, there was a spread of false narratives about the disease.

The province of Nampula, whose coastline the ferry sank off, is the most affected region, with one third of all cholera cases.

Jaime Neto, Secretary of State of Nampula, said that "as the boat was overcrowded and was not suitable for carrying passengers, it ended up sinking."