Fernandez Stands in Solidarity With Ecuador's Leftist Leaders

Alberto Fernandez, the candidate favorite to win the upcoming presidential elections in Argentina, expressed concern about Paola Pabon and other Ecuadorian social and political activists.

Through a message on social networks, the front-runner in Argentina's presidential election, Alberto Fernandez expressed concern about the human rights situation in Ecuador and stood in solidarity with leaders of left-wing social and political organizations.

“The serious events that are taking place in Ecuador is very concerning. Two...women, leaders within the political opposition are suffering political and judicial persecution.”

“I'm refering to Gabriela Rivadeneira, who requested asylum from Mexico, and Paola Pabon, the governor of Pichincha (province), has been detained since Monday morning. Such violations of the rule of law in the region should not be taking place.”

The Provincial Justice Court of Pichincha on Tuesday issued a 90-day preventive detention for Pabon, a long-time ally of former president Rafael Correa who is now highly opposed to President Lenin Moreno for taking a hard-right once taking office, for supposedly helping to incite the recent national strike that swept Ecuador for 11 days.

Lo ocurrido en #Ecuador sin palabras. - Hoy sigue la represion de #MorenoAsesinoDictador. - Libertad para #PaolaPabon y todos los presos politicos. pic.twitter.com/WIeUPqsqlr — juliob (@juliob14) October 15, 2019

"What happened in Ecuador expressed without words. Repressive actions form killer dictator Moreno continue today. Freedom for Paola Pabon and all political prisoners."

In addition to Pabon, the Ecuadorean authorities have arrested journalist Christian Gonzalez, former lawmaker, Virgilio Hernandez, former mayor of Duran, Alexandra Arce, and lawmaker Yofre Poma among others militants of the Citizens' Revolution.

Judges had filed charges against leftist politicians who are being prosecuted for the alleged crime of rebellion during the protests. The group is being accused of "destabilizing the nation with foreign financing"

Authorities arrested Pabon on Monday without specifying the reasons for their decision, which took place a few hours after the end of the protests over the elimination of a 40-year-old fuel subsidy that drover up gas and diesel prices by over 100 percent on Oct. 3.

Ecuador’s President Moreno appointed new military commanders on Tuesday after removing the head of the joint command and the general commander of the army. National and international human rights organizations have called out the government for ordering the military and National Police to use excessive use of force against protesters who were overall peaceful and feared the effects of the nation's doubled fuel prices.