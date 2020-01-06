Fernandez Gives Argentinians Hope in New Opinion Poll

A recent survey revealed that support for the Argentinian President improved within a month of assuming office.

The total percentage of Argentians that view President Alberto Fernández in a positive light has increased by 20 percentage points, according to a survey by the Center for Public Opinion Studies, disseminated by the Argentinian media Page 12.

According to the report, 62.5 percent of Argentianians view President Alberto Fernández in a positive light, while 34.6 hold negative views of his presidency.

This poll was made one month after Alberto Fernández , who has promoted measures to revive the economy and protect the most vulnerable, assumed office after defeating the right-wing political bloc in the presidential elections.

In addition, the study revealed positive expectations regarding the economic situation in Argentina , which increased from 41 percent to 45 percent.

"There are more than 40 percent who say there will be less unemployment, that the economy will improve and poverty will be reduced," said sociologist Roberto Bacman, who leads the consultancy.

These figures show a change in the perception of Argentinians regarding the situation left by the regime of Mauricio Macri.

At the end of the administration of Cambiemos more than 65 percent of Argentines evaluated the economy negatively.

"You have to think that Mauricio Macri did not reach 37 percent of positive opinions," Bacman told the Argentinian media.