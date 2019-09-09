Femicide in Ecuador: 68 Victims so Far This Year

Ecuador has the third highest gender violence record after Mexico and Brasil, with over 60 dead women at the hands of male aggressors.

More than 60 women have died in Ecuador so far this year, from January 1st to August 8th for being women, confirms Alianza Mapeo, a conglomerate of different organizations that investigates gender violence cases in the country.

Ecuadorean law considers these crimes of murder against women and girls as femicides. The report includes victims who are minors to an 86-year-old woman. The report also recorded four Colombians, a Peruvian and a Venezuelan killed within Ecuadorean territory.

“Their family and close friends have suffered a damage beyond repair because of the systemic gender violence against women in the country”, said an official document released by the groups and social movements behind Alianza Mapeo, such as Aldea Foundation and National Network of Foster Homes.

Statistics show that:

34 percent of the victims were stabbed, 15 percet strangled, 14 percent suffocated, 7 percent had their throats cut. Another 30 percent were killed by bullet wounds or decapitaded.

In over 62 percent of the cases, 37 cases in total, the agressors were romantically involved with the victims, while the 37 percent were strangers.

Almost 50 percent of the victims were minor moms, and eight of them had previously been reported as missing.

54 percent of the aggressors used pointy weapons (knives), and five of the murders then turned the weapon on themselves to committ suicide.

Since 2014, Alianza Mapeo has reported 684 cases of murdered women in Ecuador that three per day.

Diario Correo informs this year there´s been commited over 280 femicides in Latin America. The number was provided by feminists movements and assosiations from 15 countries of the region. The countries with the highest number of victims are Mexico (104) and Brasil (69).