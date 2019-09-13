Federal, State Prosecutors Sue Greenpeace Activists in Houston

The charges were the first under a new law that makes it a felony to disrupt energy pipelines and ports.

United States federal and Texas State authorities on Friday criminally charged climate change protesters for shutting down the largest U.S. energy-export port for a day by dangling from a bridge.

The Greenpeace-organized protest on Thursday closed a part of the Houston Ship Channel.

"This is a bullying tactic that serves the interests of corporations at the expense of people exercising their right to free speech," said Tom Wetterer, Greenpeace's general counsel.

Federal prosecutors charged 22 members of the organization for a misdemeanor, obstructing navigable waters, according to a filing on Friday. They could face up to a year in prison on the federal charges.

Texas was one of seven states this year that passed laws seeking to curb protests over energy projects, such as the Dakota Access Pipeline and Bayou Bridge pipeline.

"Critical infrastructure laws like Texas' were created by oil and gas lobbyists and secretive groups like the American Legislative Exchange Council to restrict First Amendment rights and to try to bring to bear extraordinary consequences for legitimate protests," stressed Wetterer.

Separetely, the Harris County District Attorney's office in Texas said its charges were the first under a new law that makes it a felony to disrupt energy pipelines and transportation ports.

"This action cost our community many, many millions of dollars in lost commerce," said Sean Teare, a Harris County prosecutor, citing day-long shipping disruptions.

Those charged include 31 people who dangled on ropes off a bridge or who provided logistical support, said state prosecutors.

All 31 face up to a US$10,000 fine and two years in prison if convicted. The district attorney's office plans to convene a grand jury to consider other criminal charges.

Greenpeace could face a US$500,000 fine under the Texas law for supporting the protests, said Jennifer Hensley, director of state lobbying and advocacy for environmental group Sierra Club, which is currently contesting parts of the law.

In Louisiana, environment activists this year challenged a similar law in federal court, arguing that the recently-passed measure is overly broad and designed to chill constitutionally protected protest activities. That case continues in court.

The Houston Ship Channel on Friday reopened for vessel traffic after the last of 11 protesters were removed by police.

Protesters sought to bring attention to climate change during Thursday's debate of Democratic presidential hopefuls in Houston.

Greenpeace USA Executive Director Annie Leonard said pf the demonstration and arrests: "These brave activists took action today because we’re in a climate emergency created by fossil fuel CEOs and made worse by Trump. Now it’s up to the rest of us — and especially the Democratic candidates here in Houston tonight — to follow their lead and demand a world free of fossil fuels."