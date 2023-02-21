Feb. 6 Earthquakes Leave 42310 Dead in Türkiye So Far

Earthquakes of magnitude 6.4 and 5.8 struck southeastern Türkiye on Monday, just two weeks after two strong earthquakes shook the same region.

Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) reported Tuesday that the death toll from the earthquakes that struck the country on February 6 has risen to 42 310.

"According to the latest data, the death toll from the earthquakes stands at 42 310," the agency said, noting that "as many as 448 018 people have been evacuated from the disaster zone."

The death toll spans the provinces of Kahramanmaras, Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Osmaniye, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya and Elazig, according to the agency.

AFAD added that a total of 7 242 aftershocks had been recorded since the first strong earthquake on February 6 that shook the country's southern provinces.

Death toll from powerful twin earthquakes in southern Türkiye rises to 42,310: Anadolu Agency — CGTN Africa (@cgtnafrica) February 21, 2023

Türkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a tour of the affected provinces that around 115 000 people were injured, and 458 000 buildings were left in ruins.

Two weeks ago earthquakes also toppled buildings in northwestern Syria, killing at least 5 900 people. In the Arab nation, where supplies to cope with such a catastrophe are insufficient, the number of people affected is approximately 4 million.

On Monday, earthquakes of magnitude 6.4 and 5.8 shook southeastern Türkiye, causing damage in Hatay province (Defne and Samandag districts). These earthquakes claimed the lives of six other people, who were killed by the collapse of previously damaged buildings.