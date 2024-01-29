Farmers To Block Paris Until Macron Agrees to Their Requests

Among other things, they reject imports of agricultural products from European Union countries.

On Monday, the National Federation of French Agricultural Unions (FNSEA) and the French Young Farmers (JA) block the main access roads to Paris to demand that President Emmanuel Macron accede to the demands of French farmers.

"I call for calm and determination in a week where we will face all kinds of risks," the FNSEA Secretary Arnaud Rousseau said, adding that the farmers' goal "is neither violence nor provocation," but rather to pressure the government to improve their living conditions.

On Sunday, Macron convened a crisis cabinet to analyze measures that would allow the French government to prevent chaos and a potential blockade of Paris.

The government's priority is to protect the highway access to the Roissy and Orly international airports from closures and to prevent the closure of the Rungis market, which is considered the world's largest wholesale fresh produce market.

Le #BlocusDeParis est patiemment et méthodiquement mis en place sur l'A1 avec des agriculteurs venus de l'Oise et du Val d'Oise, alors que 6 autres points de blocage probablement aussi conséquents sont répartis autour de Paris. #AgriculteursEnColere pic.twitter.com/uripEIjqY8 — Cerveaux non disponibles (@CerveauxNon) January 29, 2024

The text reads, "The farmers from Oise and Val d'Oise are patiently and methodically installing the Paris blockade on the A1 highway. Meanwhile, six other blocking points probably just as large are distributed throughout Paris. Angry farmers."

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin ordered the mobilization of 15,000 police officers and gendarmes to prevent the blockades on eight highways from isolating Paris.

He clarified that his directive is not to intervene in the blockades, with the exception being if trucks carrying foreign products are confiscated.

"That is unacceptable, and therefore, we have given instructions for intervention and detention if such incidents occur, which are sporadic but have already happened," said Darmanin.

Des agriculteurs du Lot-et-Garonne et de Dordogne viennent de se rallier à Bergerac (24) pour partir en cortège en direction de Paris.#AgriculteursEnColere #BlocusDeParis #BlocusRungis pic.twitter.com/QKvPT6bfSQ — La Luciole - Média (@laluciolemedia) January 29, 2024

The text reads, "The farmers of Lot-et-Garonne and Dordogne have just gathered in Bergerac to leave for Paris in a caravan."

So far, the Macron administration has been cautious about deploying police forces to disperse these protests, which it has deemed peaceful despite the blocking of infrastructure and the burning of some public buildings.

The French government has supported the farmers' argument about the ongoing unfair competition from European Union partners such as Spain and Italy.

"Our farmers are subject to phytosanitary rules that are not imposed on other countries," Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said on Sunday.

Currently, France imports at least 40 percent of the fruits and vegetables it consumes. This is due to certain European environmental rules that hinder French food sovereignty.