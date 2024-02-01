Farmers Set Fire in Front of the EU Parliament in Brussels

They protest against the low prices paid by distributing companies, environmental regulations, administrative burdens, and free trade agreements.

On Thursday, protesting farmers blocked the roads around the European Union summit, which is expected to discuss the midterm revision of the EU's Multiannual Financial Framework.

They also set fires in front of the European Parliament and toppled a statue at the Luxembourg Square in Brussels.

Although riot police attempted to extinguish the fires, the bonfire in the center of the square continued to burn until the afternoon, causing a constant cloud of black smoke.

All of this occurred amid a assertive and festive atmosphere, with moments when farmers shouted slogans and tried to get as close as possible to the European Parliament headquarters, waving signs and carrying flags of their EU countries.

It's not the farmers' fault. The bad deal was cooked back in 2020 and 2021 when their union leaders didn't lift a finger to stop it. Now they were told to come to Brussels and they did. Farmers don't understand EU rules and functioning. All they know is that Europe is bad pic.twitter.com/QfutNJV2nv — Mihaela Gherghisan Naum (@GherghisanM) February 1, 2024

In the center of the square, near where the burned statue was, farmers set up a table with food and drinks, all accompanied by background music and the constant sound of horns from parked tractors blocking the passage of vehicles.

The protest blocked several streets in the Brussels neighborhood where European institutions are located early in the morning, coinciding with Thursday's EU summit of heads of state.

Hundreds of farmers participated in the demonstrations to protest against the low prices paid by distributing companies, environmental regulations, administrative burdens, or free trade agreements, such as the one still pending with the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR).



The text reads, "Anger of farmers in Brussels. The European Parliament is under siege by farmers."

Although the wave of protests in the European countryside was not the main topic expected to be addressed by EU summit, which focused on unlocking a aid package to Ukraine, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo argued the need to address this issue.

Hours later, when the image of the statue toppled by farmers in the Luxembourg Square circulated on social media, he said, expressing regret for this gesture.

The vandalized monument was erected in the late 19th century and pays tribute to the British industrialist John Cockerill, who promoted the steel and railway sectors in Belgium.

"It is completely incorrect to remove John Cockerill as a symbol of Belgian industry. Agriculturers and entrepreneurs are not opposites. We need both for a strong and sustainable economy," De Croo wrote on X.

