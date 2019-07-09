Far-Right Activist Tommy Robinson Begs Trump for Asylum

“I beg Donald Trump, I beg the American government, to look at my case. I need evacuation from this country because dark forces are at work."

The vocal right-wing media personality, Tommy Robinson, has publicly begged U.S. President Donald Trump to grant him asylum ahead of his sentencing hearing in a contempt of court case. The so-called ‘anti-Islamification’ activist is begging for asylum in the U.S. because he alleges that he will be killed in prison because U.K. jails are “controlled by jihadi gangs.”

“I beg Donald Trump, I beg the American government, to look at my case. I need evacuation from this country because dark forces are at work”, Robinson stated on Alex Jones’ InfoWars conspiracy channel, noting that “This is a direct appeal on behalf of my family”.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, told InfoWars that he had no future inside the United Kingdom, claiming that the country “has fallen” and blaming the government for trying to silence him.

The InfoWars host told Robinson that Trump “would be watching” and promised to bring up the topic to his administration.

The Trump administration has yet to comment on Robinson’s plea. Robinson, who is against granting asylum to refugees, has often used his large following on social media to attack Muslims and blame them for the problems in the United Kingdom.

High Court judges found Robinson guilty of contempt of court for broadcasting a grooming gang’s trial on Facebook Live back in 2017 because his conduct was said to have “amounted to serious interference with the administration of justice”.

The activist called the ruling "the biggest case of 'one rule for Tommy' and one for everyone else”, adding that the "British justice system and the establishment stinks”. He insists that the case against him is politically motivated.

Robinson’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Thursday. This offense carries a penalty of up to two years in jail under British law.

Robinson live-streamed defendants on trial for the sexual exploitation of young English girls in 2017 to draw attention to their religious and ethnic backgrounds. Among other things, he cited demographic data about the number of Muslims and Pakistanis living in the UK, and compared it with their prevalence among grooming gangs.

The case against Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon has become a national scandal. In 2018 he was found guilty and sentenced to 13 months in jail for live-streaming outside a criminal trial in violation of UK law on reporting. The charge, however, was struck down by an appeals court, and the 36-year-old activist was released after spending two months behind bars.