Famous Singer Marilia Mendonça Passed Away in Brazil

She died in a plane accident on her way to Minas Gerais State where she was due to give a concert.

She was a well-known defender of the "sertanejo" music style, in which she incorporated a revolutionary feminist discourse.

The accident happened in an open area of Piedade de Caratinga in the Minas Gerais State where she was due to give a concert.

Her last work, Patroas 35% in collaboration with the duo Maiara and Marisa, had earned her a nomination for the 2021 Latin Grammy.

Famous Brazilian personalities reacted with sorrow to Mendonça's death such as songwriter Caetano Veloso, Gilberto Gil, and football player Neymar da Silva Santos Jr.

Mendonça was born in 1995 in Cristianopolis in the central state of Goias, where other famous Sertanejo singers were born such as Zeze De Camargo and Luciano.

Calling for female empowerment, Mendonça was known for addressing feminist themes in her songs including denunciations against men who control their partners.