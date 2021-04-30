Facebook Bans Redfish For Commemorating Nazi Defeat

Followed by over 800,000 people, Redfish has been criticized by mainstream intellectuals who appreciate it as a vehicle for "Russian propaganda."

Russia's multimedia agency Ruptly on Friday informed that Facebook deleted its Redfish page for posting archive photos commemorating the defeat of the Fascist regime in Italy and remembering the atrocities of the Holocaust.

"Facebook deleted our page, mentioning that our posts violate its community standards. Yet another left-wing media is being censored when the far-right-wing is rising worldwide," Redfish tweeted.

The page, with over 800,000 followers, was removed after posting several photos of Benito Mussolini, leader of Italy's National Fascist Party. They were shared on April 28, marking the day when Adolf Hitler’s ally was executed.

Redfish also marked the 76th anniversary of the liberation of the German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz.

.@Facebook deleted our page on the grounds that our posts commemorating the Holocaust and the defeat of Italian fascism violate it’s community standards.



Yet another left wing media is being censored at a time when the far-right is rising worldwide. #FacebookBringBackRedfish pic.twitter.com/Y2BNwCyFr2 — redfish (@redfishstream) April 30, 2021