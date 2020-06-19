Facebook Will Endorse Underrepresented Communities

CEO Mark Zuckerberg will spend millions on improving Black and Latino presence in his company.

Black-owned businesses and organizations will be supported by Facebook, Company's Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sheryl Sandberg announced on Thursday.

Amidst world fuss created after George Floyd's murder on May 25, black and diverse suppliers and communities will be endorsed with 1.1 billion dollars investment. Of those, 75 million dollars will be destined to support black-owned businesses that helps and have a direct impact in the comunity.

In adition, 25 million dollars will support black content creators as part of a Facebook program that aims to reach 1 million members of the black community and 1 million members of the Latin community throughout the U.S. This program will provide those communities free training in the digital skills they need, as the company has stated.

We’re investing $100 million in Black-owned small businesses, Black creators and nonprofits that serve the Black community in the US. Click the link for more details: https://t.co/2ZpPFKL2tL pic.twitter.com/E5fhuXgCpq — Facebook for Business (@FBBusiness) June 18, 2020

"We're also creating a new space in the Facebook app called Lift Black Voices and we're building a more diverse and inclusive workforce so we can better support communities around the world," Sandberg explained.

The company led by Mark Zuckerberg has set itself the objective of having 50 percent of its workforce made up of underrepresented communities, a goal they want to reach by 2023.

"We're working to double our number of Black and Latinx employees in the same timeframe," Sandberg pointed. "And over the next five years, we're committing to having 30 percent more people of color, including 30 percent more Black people, in leadership positions."