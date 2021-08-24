FDA Grants Full Approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine

"The FDA's approval of this vaccine is a milestone as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic," said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday granted full approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for people age 16 and older.

"While millions of people have already safely received COVID-19 vaccines, we recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated. Today's milestone puts us one step closer to altering the course of this pandemic in the U.S.," he added.

“Pfizer said the U.S. is the first country to grant full approval of its vaccine, in a process that required a 360,000-page application and rigorous inspections. Never before has the FDA has so much evidence to judge a shot's safety,” AP reported, adding that the Pfizer vaccine will now be marketed as "Comirnaty".

As of August 23, 201.7 million people have received at least one dose of a #COVID19 vaccine. Of those, 171.1 million, or over half, are fully vaccinated. Getting vaccinated is safe, easy, and free. Make your vaccination appointment today. More: https://t.co/zYLe3H12re. pic.twitter.com/L1Lqvp7OSz — CDC (@CDCgov) August 23, 2021

The vaccine also continues to be available under emergency use authorization, including for individuals 12 through 15 years of age and for the administration of a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has been authorized for emergency use in the United States since mid-December for people age 16 and older. In May, the authorization was extended to those 12 and older.

As of Tuesday, the United States had reported 38,814,596 COVID-19 cases and 646,667 related deaths. So far 51.5 percent of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.