FARC to Change Name and Logo Next Year

In January next year, the official FARC party will begin discussions on changing its iconic name and logo.

A Senator for the FARC gave an interview on Thursday morning where he lamented those former party members who walked away from the peace accords. He also revealed that next year the party will change its name and logo.

Senator Carlos Antonio Lozada told Caracol radio that in January next year, the official FARC party will begin discussions on changing its iconic name and logo, and will hold an internal conference to receive suggestions.

Lozada also rejected dissidents, led by Ivan Marquez and Jesus Santrich who recently split to take up arms once again, the official FARC remain committed to the principles of the 2016 peace accords, Lozada reiterated that position, commenting “those outside the law have no place in the FARC”.

The new group keep the original initials, calling themselves the FARC-EP.

The dissidents were formally expelled on September 4th, with the official FARC stating that they had violated "our organizing principles, which are collective leadership and democratic centralism"

During the interview with Caracol, Lozada reflected on the split and the decision to expel those dissidents, some of whom were formerly in the FARC national leadership, and had played leading roles in negotiating the peace agreement in 2016.

“It must be said that the entire internal process was traumatic, a discussion was generated that ended with their departure and from the peace process, a historic tradition was broken.”

Though, still loyal to the peace agreement they signed with the government, the FARC have been victim of repeated violations by others. Since the 2016 Peace Accords were signed, the FARC and 95 percent of its ex-combatants have complied with their obligations to lay down arms and enter politics peacefully. However, the state and far-right paramilitaries have failed to meet their part as over 160 former-combatants and at least 627 social activists have been killed in that time.