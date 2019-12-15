FARC Demands Colombia's Duque Provide Security for Ex-Fighters

To date, 19 ex-combatants have been killed in the process of reinstatement in the department of Antioquia, of which 11 have died in Ituango.

The Common Revolutionary Alternative Force ( FARC ) party sent a letter to the President of Colombia, Iván Duque, in which they demanded the implementation of the Peace Agreement and specifically his third point on security for communities and ex-combatants in the process of reinstatement.

The letter was sent after the murder of ex-combatant Manuel González (aka Jair Cartagena), who was shot near the Román Ruiz regrouping zone, in the municipality of Ituango, Antioquia, a crime that generated fear in the community.

"Given this, the community of ex-guerrillas who are advancing their reinstatement process are currently in distress and they believe that these events are a clear message of intimidation to move," the FARC said.

The former insurgent was the son of former commander Manuel Gonzalez, better known as Elmer Arrieta, a FARC candidate for the departmental assembly in the elections last October.

The political organization denounced that the body had to be displaced from the road by ex-guerrillas before the lack of attention of competent authorities to do so. The identity or motives of the aggressors are still unknown.

In the letter the training details that to date 19 ex-guerrillas have been killed in the process of reinstatement in the department, of which 11 have died in Ituango. Therefore, they request the prosecutor's office, the procurator's office, the ombudsman's office and some ministries to generate guarantees in the defense of life and carry out investigations to find out those responsible for the threats and attacks on the community.

On the other hand, the community asked the United Nations High Commissioner to ensure that the government complies with the internal standards that it promised to respect, and the embassies that convene an emergency meeting where the necessary measures are taken to address these risk situations. .

Repeatedly, the FARC has denounced the lack of security guarantees for the seven-thousand combatants who laid down their weapons under the supervision of the United Nations Organization, with the peace agreement of November 2016. Since then, they say, more than 170 ex-combatants have been killed