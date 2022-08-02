FAO Appoints New Representative for LATAM and the Caribbean

On Tuesday, the FAO Director announced that a new Regional Representative for Latin America had been appointed.

Mario Lubetkin once appointed FAO's new regional representative, commented on the "extraordinary challenges" that represent for the region the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the armed conflict in Ukraine, alongside other confrontations in many areas of the world.

He highlighted that these events have contributed to the worsening of hunger, which since 2019 has increased to 13 million people in the region. Lubetkin said that the FAO would support the region's governments in promoting innovation in the transformation of agri-food systems.

According to the new regional representative for FAO, these missions must be conducted alongside other United Nations agencies, international and regional institutions, non-governmental organizations, and Study Centers.

A warm welcome to @MLubetkinFAO the new Regional Director of FAO in Latin America & the Caribbean. Hopefully, his efforts will address the context-specific needs of the LATAM region, where capacity building, tech transfer & sustainable economic support are highly required. ����♻️���� pic.twitter.com/giYYlEJ3mB — Argentina en FAO/FIDA/PMA - Roma (@ArgenFao) August 2, 2022

The Uruguayan Lubetkin has served as Deputy Director General of the FAO since 2017 and beinghas beenpart of the organization since 2014.