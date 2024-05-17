FANB Demands Lifting US Sanctions Against Venezuela

Defense Minister Lopez reminded that his country has been affected by over 930 unilateral coercive measures.

On Friday, members of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) joined a signature collection campaign to demand that the United States lift sanctions against Venezuelans.

Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez reminded that his country has been affected by over 930 unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States and Europe.

"These measures are gross, immoral, and hypocritical," he said, highlighting that the empire fears Venezuela because the Bolivarian Revolution is consolidating a democratic project.

"The people are overcoming these criminal measures through broad participation in tasks, creative work, and economic revitalization," Padrino said, pointing out that Venezuelan development is the result of self-effort and a diversified productive model.

The Defense minister denounced that far-right activists are asking the White House and the U.S. Congress for more sanctions against Venezuelan families.

"We know how to resolve our differences. Stop being interventionist," Padrino said, addressing U.S. politicians.

MADURO: "I told the president of Guyana: do not open the door to the Devil, to US SOUTHCOM, to US military. Do not lend them your territory to threaten Venezuela. I know this message reached him. The thing is, he does not govern there. The gringos govern there. They bought… pic.twitter.com/rTVzDtCNDj — COMBATE |���� (@upholdreality) February 21, 2024

The Bolivarian minister also warned of U.S.-backed attempts to create unfavorable conditions for the development of the Venezuelan presidential elections on July 28. "We will know how to defend peace and tranquility," he said.

Padrino harshly criticized opposition politicians who reject FANB's efforts to protect the Essequibo region and Venezuela's territorial integrity.

However, these same far-right politicians do not condemn the U.S. military presence in Guyana and the threats made by Gen. Laura Richardson, the head of the SouthCom.

Cynically, far-right opposition groups label the FANB as "warmongering," forgetting that they were the ones who sponsored and covertly supported invasion attempts and coups in which former legislator Juan Guaido was involved.

"Just as the independence armies defeated the Spanish forces, the people will defeat the Empire," he said.