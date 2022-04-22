Extension of Exception Regime in El Salvador Under Review

The extension of the exception regime in El Salvador is being evaluated, said the attorney general, who joined the Security Minister's position last week.

El Salvador's attorney general, Rodolfo Delgado, said that the powers provided by the emergency regime are necessary to combat crime, even though he has received multiple criticisms from various sectors of civil society.

Delgado's statements come five days before the end of the emergency regime, and he defended the measure adopted by President Nayib Bukele and backed by the Legislative Assembly, saying that "the powers granted to us by the emergency regime are necessary to confront this type of crime and the results are there for all to see."

As of Wednesday, the National Civil Police (PNC) had made 14 571 arrests in different communities nationwide in the context of the approved measure. Of this total, Delgado admitted that the Attorney General's Office (FGR) has worked with less than 50 percent of the cases.

The attorney general said, "we are a little below 50 percent of the accused that we have presented to the Judicial Branch. We are a week away from the end of the exception regime, so the powers granted to us must continue. We have to prosecute a good part of the people who have been detained during these first 30 days".

#ElSalvador | Familiares de personas capturadas bajo el régimen de excepción, continúan llegando a El Penalito en San Salvador, en esta ocasión se inicia el trasladado de los reos hacia el penal La Esperanza, mejor conocido como Mariona. Fotos EDH/J. Funes. pic.twitter.com/ObhTnAPFzr — elsalvador.com (@elsalvadorcom) April 21, 2022

Relatives of people captured under the exception regime continue to arrive at El Penalito in San Salvador; this time, the transfer of inmates to La Esperanza prison, better known as Mariona, has begun.

This has coincided with denunciations by the civil society organization Acción Ciudadana, which presented a report on budget allocations for control institutions. According to the report, the Attorney General's Office (FGR) and the Attorney General's Office will not be able to cope with the more than 14 000 arrests that have been made since March 27.

According to the investigation presented by Eduardo Escobar, executive director of Acción Ciudadana, the number of prosecutors will not be able to cope with the high demand of cases that have resulted from the detentions during the measures, which so far have lasted 25 days.