Explosions in Transnistria Rocks Building

In Transnistria’s capital city of Tiraspol, the Ministry of State Security building was rocked on Monday by explosions produced near Ukraine.

The Transnistria city is a self-proclaimed state located between the Dniester River and the Ukrainian border in the eastern part of Moldova, officially known as the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR). According to the interior Ministry of Transnistria, there were no injuries in the incident, which occurred at around 6:00 pm.

The Interior Ministry released a statement indicating that the incident had caused the windows of the state security ministry building to have blown out, and "smoke is billowing out of the buildings." Footage circulating on the social network shows the building’s facade damaged, with windows shattered and doors were broken.

According to preliminary information, the Ministry also said that the attackers had used a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher. None of the leadership of the states have yet commented on the incident, neither the head of Transnistria nor the Moldovan government.

#Transnistria: Security forces in the Russian-backed Moldovan separatist republic of Transnistria have claimed that a RPG attack was carried out in Tiraspol today. The attack allegedly targeted the Ministry of State Security building.

The images revealed that at least two spent shoulder-fired rocket launchers could be placed on the street near the installations. The incident in the government building caused the mobilization of the local emergency services, with multiple law enforcement vehicles and ambulances seen at the scene.

The Ministry also said that the area around the building had been cordoned off.