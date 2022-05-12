Explosion in Karachi Results in One Death and Dozens Injured

On Thursday, a blast targeted a van transporting Pakistani security forces in Karachi, Pakistan resulting in the death of one person and several injured.

Pakistan's authorities opened an investigation on the incident that occurred on Thursday in the southern port city of Karachi, where an explosion targeted a van transporting Pakistani security forces, causing the death of one person and injuring 13 others.

Sharjeel Kharal, local police chief, said that the explosion damaged several automobiles in the vicinities and destroyed windows or nearby buildings. The officer added that an investigation was being carried out in the background of the incident.

Among the injured people were two law enforcement officers, which have been transferred to the Jinnah Hospital alongside the rest of the wounded. It is believed that the person who died was passing by the place of the explosion. According to reports, Jinnah Hospital asserted that four people were in critical condition, which has placed all public hospitals in Karachi on high alert.

On social media have emerged a video of the moment of the attack, which showed the explosion of the vehicle on a crowded evening street. The blast occurred near the United Bakery, where it is believed that the explosive device was implanted in a motorcycle near a waste dump.

#UPDATE: At least one person dead and several others injured in an explosion in Karachi’s Saddar area – local media quoting police || #KarachiBlast

According to the pieces of evidence, all people in the vehicle remained unharmed, including the driver of the Coast Guard truck, which was allegedly targeted by the explosion.

In April, a suicide bomber detonated the explosives on the campus of one university in the region, reportedly targeting three Chinese lecturers and their Pakistani chauffeur, which resulted in death.