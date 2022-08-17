    • Live
Explosion in Kabul Mosque Leaves More Than a Dozen Deaths

    Afghanistan suffers another explosion in a mosque in Kabul. Aug. 17, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/@MediaOneTVLive

Published 17 August 2022
A mosque in Kabul was hit by a colossal explosion which resulted in dozens of deaths.

A huge blast hit Abu Bakr Siddique Mosque in northern Kabul on Wednesday during evening prayers. According to reports, more than a dozen people died, but the exact number remains unknown.

The mosque's imam, Maulvi Amir Mohammad Kabuli, is among the dead. The Afghan Islamic Press indicated that most of those killed and wounded were seminary students.

A hospital relative to the Emergency NGO charity received at least 27 victims, and five children. A spokesman for the Kabul Police Department assured us that a large number of security and first aid teams were sent to the area.

The blast occurred two days after the first anniversary of U.S. military forces' withdrawal from Afghanistan. On the other hand, the Taliban accused the terrorist group ISIS-K of the recent attacks in Kabul.  

The explosion was reportedly heard across the capital breaking windows of near buildings in the Khair Khana neighborhood.

by teleSUR/gfl-MS
