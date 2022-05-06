Explosion at Havana's Saratoga Hotel Leaves 8 Dead, 30 Injured

President Miguel Diaz-Canel went to the explosion place to assist the injured citizens, who are being transferred to emergency hospitals.

On Friday morning, a strong explosion occurred at the Saratoga hotel in downtown Havana for a crack in a liquefied gas supply tube.

The facade of the historical building was practically destroyed. So far, authorities have confirmed that at least eight people have died, 30 citizens were injured, and other 13 remain missing.

At around 13:00, the Police eported a partial collapse of the building, which they ruled out that could have been subject from an attack.

"Solidarity and dismay at the explosion at the Saratoga hotel in Havana. Painful images for our entire nation. Heartfelt condolences to victims' families and full support from our people and institutions for the injured," Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez tweeted.

�� #AHORA | Fuerte explosión daña el histórico hotel Saratoga en La Habana, Cuba. pic.twitter.com/Vnsn2RyXsb — Mundo en Conflicto �� (@MundoEConflicto) May 6, 2022

Although the hotel had been closed for over two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, most of its workers were present at the time of the incident because they were preparing it for a possible reopening. Soon after the explosion, President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Cuban Communist Party (PCC) Secretary in Havana Luis Torres went to assist injured citizens, who are being transferred to local hospitals.

"All of our doctors and resources will be available to these people," Integrated Emergency and Medical Emergency Service (SIUM) Director Carlos Perez stated, adding that several citizens have volunteered to donate blood to the wounded people.