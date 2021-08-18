Exiled Afghan President Says He Will Return

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
Since Monday, the international community has denounced Ghani's behavior, starting with the Russian authorities, which revealed he had fled. Later, the U.S. said that the president "was no longer a factor" in the Afghan conflict since he had left.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani broke his silence from the exile on Wednesday to say that he "will return" to the country, to seek "justice" for the people. This, amid reports that the official fled the country with large sums of money after the Taliban took over Kabul.
"I hope in these coming days that we will get over this and Afghanistan will experience peace and stability," Ghani said, as reports emerged that he had departed with at least $169 million.