Afghanistan

Exiled Afghan President Says He Will Return

  • "I am in consultation with others until I will return so that I can continue my efforts for justice for Afghans," Ghani said, pointing that he left the country to prevent bloodshed. | Photo: Twitter/ @AngarHanan

Published 18 August 2021 (2 hours 51 minutes ago)
Since Monday, the international community has denounced Ghani's behavior, starting with the Russian authorities, which revealed he had fled. Later, the U.S. said that the president "was no longer a factor" in the Afghan conflict since he had left.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani broke his silence from the exile on Wednesday to say that he "will return" to the country, to seek "justice" for the people. This, amid reports that the official fled the country with large sums of money after the Taliban took over Kabul.

"I am in consultation with others until I will return so that I can continue my efforts for justice for Afghans," Ghani said, pointing that he left the country to prevent bloodshed.

"I hope in these coming days that we will get over this and Afghanistan will experience peace and stability," Ghani said, as reports emerged that he had departed with at least $169 million.

