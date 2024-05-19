Exhibition "Ecuador in Images": A Journey Through Biodiversity

According to the agenda, next Wednesday, the emblematic Teatro Sucre, in Quito, will be the stage for the first part of the exhibition.

The photographic exhibition "Ecuador in images" is a tour of the biodiversity of the Andean country, which will be presented in the cities of Quito and Riobamba, as part of the global commemoration, on May 22, of International Biodiversity Day.

"Five Ecuadorian researchers, biologists and photographers will show visitors their catalogues with impressive images to transport them through magical places, considered habitats of the most amazing biological biodiversity that make Ecuador a megadiverse country," says an Ecuadorian media.

Naia Andrade Hoeneisen, Julio César Carrión, Paul Tito, Paulina Naranjo and Lucas Bustamante, while exposing their images, will tell the experiences through their photography, as well as the anecdotes lived each time they pressed the button of their cameras to capture the incredible natural wealth and fortune of living in a megadiverse country.

"Each image will be a reminder of the fragility of our ecosystems and the importance of preserving them," insisted Inabio, who explained that it is a digital photo exhibition, similar to a film that, for 60 minutes and with dim light, leads those who see it on a magical and realistic journey through an amazing diversity of landscapes and wildlife.

Meanwhile, Andrade has captured with his camera the unique biodiversity of the Chocó Andino; Carrión has ventured to photograph the treasures of the cloud forests of Ecuador; Tito has documented unique wildlife stories and moments in Sangay National Park and the Chimborazo Wildlife Production Reserve.

The exhibition is one of the activities which under the slogan "Be part of the plan", the Alliance will develop until 31 May several events and activities, for the month of biodiversity that will make the Alliance for Biodiversity -made up of more than 35 institutions, civil society organizations and international cooperation entities-.

According to the agenda, next Wednesday, the emblematic Teatro Sucre, in Quito, will be the stage for the first exhibition of Andrade and Carrión, while on May 29, The Teatro León in Riobamba will open its doors to Tito and Naranjo; and on May 30, at the Calderón de la Barca Theater of the San Francisco University of Quito, Andrade and Bustamante will be the protagonists of the third exhibition.