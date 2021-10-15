Ex-President Clinton is Hospitalized Due to Urinary Infection

His spokesman confirmed that his hospitalization is not related to COVID-19 or heart disease.

On Tuesday, former U.S. President Bill Clinton was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center (UCIMC) due to a urinary tract infection.

"He was hospitalized for close follow-up and was given antibiotics and intravenous fluids," informed Clinton's primary care physician Lisa Bardack.

"He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care," Clinton's spokesman Angel Urena confirmed that his current hospitalization is not related to COVID-19 or heart disease.

The UCIMC physicians have been in constant contact with Clinton's New York-based cardiologist. After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count decreases, and he responds well to antibiotics.

Since Clinton left the White House in 2001, he has faced health problems. In 2004, he underwent quadruple bypass surgery due to his heart condition. He came through another operation for a partially collapsed lung in 2005.

In Feb. 2010, Clinton was admitted to Manhattan Presbyterian Hospital with severe chest pains. On that occasion, doctors placed two surgical tubes in a coronary artery to unblock it.

His doctors said that urologic infections, which are very common in older people, are easily treated. Clinton will be given intravenous antibiotics until Oct.15, when he will start taking oral antibiotics.