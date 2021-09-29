Ex-Chancellor Fumio Kishida Will Be Japan's New Prime Minister

Japan's Foreign Minister, Fumio Kishida, won Wednesday the internal elections of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and - barring surprises - will be the new prime minister.

Kishida obtained 257 ballots in the second round of voting, to defeat his opponent, Vaccination Minister Taro Kono, who took 170 votes.

As the LDP-led coalition has a majority in both houses of the Diet (Japanese parliament), the new party chairman will almost certainly be elected Prime Minister at an extraordinary session scheduled for October 4 to succeed Yoshihide Suga.

The current head of the Executive, Yoshihide Suga, announced in early September that he would not seek the ruling party's leadership party again.

In his victory speech, Kishida promised to tackle Japan's "national crises," including COVID-19, the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy and the declining population and birth rate.

The former foreign minister also said he will push for "important issues related to Japan's future" through a vision of "a free and open Indo-Pacific" that confronts China's claims in the region.

In this regard, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said that China is willing to work with Japan's new ruling team.

Hua recalled that both nations would develop the principles set out in the four China-Japan policy documents to deepen practical and mutually beneficial cooperation and promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations along the right path.