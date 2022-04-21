Ex-Boxer Tyson Punches Fellow Passenger In US Airport

A video published by the TMZ Sports platform shows Tyson losing patience and engaging in fisticuffs with the passenger who was sitting right behind him and was apparently drunk.

On Thursday, U.S. 55-year-old former boxer Mike Tyson punched a fellow passenger who apparently annoyed him on board a JetBlue plane at San Francisco International Airport.

A friend of the victim stated that Tyson was at first kind to them and even allowed them to take a picture with him. However, his friend kept going to the boxer and talking in his ear, which provoked Tyson’s violent reaction.

Witnesses close to Tyson told the TMZ platform that the man appeared to be extremely intoxicated and talked to the former bóxer provocatively on the plane.

Shortly after the attack, Tyson left the flight, and the victim received medical attention at the airport even though the wounds on his face were superficial. So far, it is unknown whether charges will be brought against him.

Nicknamed "Iron 11" and "Kid Dynamite," Tyson became the youngest boxer in history to win a heavyweight world title when he defeated Trevor Berbick on Nov. 22, 1986, World Boxing Council Championship, at 20 years of age.

He was well known for his ferocity and intimidation, starring in numerous altercations inside and outside the ring. In 1992, for instance, he was imprisoned for the rape of 18-year-old model Desiree Washington. In 1997, he was also disqualified and punished for twelve months after ripping off a piece of the right ear of his opponent Evander Holyfield.