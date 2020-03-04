Evo Morales: 'We'll Restore the Dignity of the Bolivian People'

Although the far-right wants to keep what it got through the U.S.-backed coup, the Socialists will not cease their fight.

In an interview broadcast by teleSUR on Tuesday, Bolivia's former President Evo Morales denounced the Organization of American States (OAS) for promoting a coup d'etat in his country and stressed that there was no fraud in the 2019 presidential elections, as MIT researchers John Curiel and Jack Williams have demonstrated.

"I told [OAS] to come and count vote by vote but they didn't. The OAS says it detected irregularities in 226 out of 35,000 polling stations. We won in the first round," the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) leader said and added that "I come from a very humble family. My parents and community taught me not to steal, lie or be lazy."

Morales also regretted that the alleged oversight of the election results was actually used to justify a coup d'etat against the Socialist government.

"We have an OAS that sponsors coups; Almagro is a coup plotter. We, the Latin Americans, should seriously think about what sanctions to impose on Almagro and the team that carried out the electoral audit in Bolivia. We have asked for the establishment of a truth commission."



https://t.co/swQcnXDooE

Una contundente investigación del Laboratorio de Ciencia y Datos Electorales de los Estados Unidos, retomada por el diario Washington Post, reveló que no había razón alguna para sospechar de un fraude electoral en Bolivia, — Miguel Jaquez (@MiguelJaquezT) March 4, 2020

"A blunt investigation by the Election Data and Science Lab​​​​​​​, resumed by the Washington Post, revealed that there was no reason to suspect electoral fraud in Bolivia." The meme reads, "OAS and Almagro are a shame and unreliable, analysts say after a Washington Post publication. Mexico would be requesting an explanation from the OAS for falsely spreading fraud in Bolivia." The photo shows the OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro.

"Backed by the United States, the Bolivian right brought the coup. The great task is to recover democracy. We'll be back and restore ​​​​​​​the dignity of the Bolivian people," Morales said.

Regarding the consequences of the coup, the Socialist leader stressed that Bolivians are very disappointed because they observe how the far-right has destroyed their country in just a few months.

"Public works are paralyzed. The bonds [for the poorest population] were canceled. In a short time, in just three months, they have indebted Bolivia and destroyed its economy."​​​​​​​

There was no electoral fraud in #Bolivia. Statistics have evidenced so. Report by MIT researchers and others confirm victory of @evoespueblo and the complicity and responsibility of OAS, the Yankee "Ministry of Colonies", in the coup. | #Cuba — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) March 2, 2020

Morales emphasized that the MAS supporters and militants, who are currently threatened and harassed by the coup-born regime, will not cease their fight to resume the country's development path.

"Workers, transporters, peasants, and miners were the ones who created the movement. The MAS militancy is strong," he said and added that the U.S.-backed conservatives "don't want to let go of what they have achieved with so many dead and wounded."​​​​​​​

Finally, Morales called on all Bolivian democratic organizations to respect the results of the upcoming May 3 presidential elections and avoid any type of violence.