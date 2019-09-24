Evo Morales: The Root of the Problem Is the Capitalist System

The president also warned that "Bolivia will not renounce its right to sovereign access to the Pacific Ocean."

The president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, said Tuesday that the multiple problems that afflict the planet have their roots in the capitalist system, which favors the unequal distribution of wealth and the senseless accumulation of goods and money in a few people.

"Let's say it very clearly: the root of the problem is in capitalism," said the Bolivian president in his speech at the 74th General Assembly of the United Nations, which began work on Tuesday.

Morales also warned that "Bolivia will not give up its right to sovereign access to the Pacific Ocean."

He explained that "the underlying problem is in the model of production and consumerism, in the ownership of natural resources and in the unequal distribution of wealth."

The president made reference to the problems that afflict the planet, such as "inequality, hunger, poverty, the migration crisis, unemployment", among others.

According to Morales, "it is intended to commercialize everything to accumulate more capital" and the world is being controlled by a global oligarchy, only a handful of billionaires.

He described as "unfair, immoral and inadmissible" that 26 people in the world have the same wealth as 3.8 billion people.

In his speech, Morales made reference to the maritime dispute that Bolivia has had with Chile for 136 years and that was taken to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

He recalled that in his last ruling, in October 2018, that instance determined that: "Bolivia had a coastline of more than 400 kilometers along the Pacific Ocean."

Meanwhile, in the September 2015 judgment, it established that "the issues in dispute are not matters resolved by an arrangement of the parties, by an arbitration award, by a judgment of an international tribunal or governed by agreements or treaties in force."