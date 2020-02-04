Evo Morales Named Candidate for Bolivian Senate

The former Bolivian leader is running as a candidate, despite the de facto government's attempts to prevent him from registering.

The democratically elected President of Bolivia Evo Morales, who is seeking asylum in Argentina after a coup d'etat against him, has been named a candidate for senate.

"Our brother Evo Morales is on the official lists. He is our candidate for the department of Cochabamba to the National Assembly," coca growers' leader, Leonardo Loza, stated today to the press in La Paz, adding that social organizations supported the candidacy.

With the announcement, Bolivia's former president, Evo Morales, is running as a candidate for the senate for the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) in the elections next May, despite the de facto government's attempts to prevent him from registering.

The registration of Morales took place in a convulsed context, since last Friday, the Bolivian police arrested his legal representative, Patricia Hermosa, in charge of carrying out the procedures for the application.

Also, Wilfredo Chávez, the representant and political delegate of MAS, had to take refuge in the Argentine embassy in Bolivia after the usurper authorities tried to stop him from registering Morales.

The former Bolivian leader, who has been in Argentina since last December, where he has requested refuge, had stated through his Twitter account that the de facto government was trying to prevent his name from showing up on the senatorial ballot.

Morales also tweeted that "the MAS-IPSP (Political Instrument for the Sovereignty of the Peoples) was the first party to present lists of candidates".

El MAS-IPSP fue el primer partido en presentar listas de candidatos. Agradezco el arduo trabajo de nuestra dirigencia en su elaboración. Tal vez no todos han quedado satisfechos, pero es hora de la unidad, del voto consciente y reflexivo para recuperar la democracia y la Patria. pic.twitter.com/l46nPowsxo — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) February 4, 2020

"The MAS-IPSP (Political Instrument for the Sovereignty of the Peoples) was the first party to present lists of candidates. I am grateful for the hard work of our leadership in preparing them. Perhaps not everyone has been satisfied, but it is time for unity, for a conscious and reflexive vote to recover democracy and the country."