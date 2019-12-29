Evo Morales Meets With MAS Party Leaders in Argentina

The meeting discussed aspects related to the presidential campaign next year, as well as the congress in which candidates will be appointed to the elections.

The democratically elected President of Bolivia, Evo Morales, who was the victim of a coup d'etat last November, met Sunday with leaders of the Socialism Movement (MAS) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to didscuss the course of action for the 2020 election campaign .

“We started the meeting with the national, departmental and regional leaders of the MAS-IPSP, accompanied by some mayors and assembly members to coordinate and convene the National Expanded in January 2020, where the candidates for President and Vice President of our party will be named,” Morales said on his official Twitter account.

“Today in Buenos Aires begins the MAS-IPSP meeting with the participation of the leaders of the nine departments. Also for two days, we met with the Unity Pact and at their request, we will carry out meetings with departmental leaders in the coming weeks," the leader of the party, who is isolated in Argentina waiting for his request to accept refugee, said on Sunday.

As head of the campaign, Morales stressed that his party will elect a “unitary candidate” at a meeting that is likely to take place in an Argentine province near the border with Bolivia, according to MAS authorities.

During the presidential campaign, the candidate who chooses the MAS Congress will defend the same program presented by Evo Morales during the elections last October.