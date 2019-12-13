Evo Morales Denounces Privatization Plans by the Coup Govt

The current de facto government claims that state-run companies are not profitable and thus they must be made available to foreign investors.

Former Bolivian president Evo Morales denounced today on Twitter the intentions of the coup government led by Jeanine Añez to privatize the country's enterprises and resources.

"Añez, Camacho, and Mesa's de facto government intends to return to the past. They are talking about privatizing and handing over our strategic enterprises to transnational companies. They are preparing the IMF's comeback. The Bolivian people along with the #ProcessOfChange fought to recover our natural resources," he wrote on Twitter.

Se confirma que el gobierno de facto solicitó desembolsar "en la fecha" (10 de diciembre) un crédito de liquidez por un valor de Bs 2.800 millones. El gobierno de Áñez, Camacho y Mesa, confirma la deuda interna para sueldos y aguinaldos, con esta carta: pic.twitter.com/FpLXwgcTeB — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) 13 de diciembre de 2019

Morales, in Argentina since Thursday where his refugee status is being processed, spoke about the intentions of the de facto government to privatize the state-run enterprises whose results are questionable.

Yesterday, during a press conference on Añez's economic policy, Minister of Productive Development and the Plural Economy of Bolivia Wilfredo Rojo stated that, 'The currently state-run companies showing signs of inefficiency must be negotiated and run by private firms.'

Bolivian media are reporting that, during the Morales administrations, 17 companies were created, which generated profits for the State's treasury.