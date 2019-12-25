Evo Morales: Christmas, Struggle and Resistance From Argentina

The former president of Bolivia, Evo Morales celebrated Christmas early Wednesday with a group of children from the Bolivian community in Argentina and called for “peace, solidarity and reconciliation” for his country.

The Bolivian leader, who was forced to resign after a coup d'état against his government on Nov.10, shared a Christmas breakfast with the children of the Bolivian community that was shared on his social networks.

Morales took advantage of his Twitter account to express his "commitment to continue fighting for new generations to leave them a free, dignified and sovereign country."

Agradezco a la comunidad boliviana por tanto cariño y por no olvidar los logros de nuestra Revolución Democrática y Cultural pic.twitter.com/6sSElSLY19 — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) December 25, 2019

"I thank the Bolivian community (in Argentina) for so much affection and for not forgetting the achievements of our Democratic and Cultural Revolution."

Then, the former president played a football game for several minutes on the premises of the National College of Buenos Aires in the area of Puerto Madero in the Argentinian capital.

Also, Morales, currently a political refugee in Argentina, in another video shared by Twitter, recalled the difficult times that the Andean country is going through and expressed his respect and admiration for the resistance of his compatriots to the coup and the racist violence carried out by the de-facto government of Jeanine Añez towards the Indigenous population.

"Above any ideological difference, we Bolivians are brothers," Morales said.

Meanwhile, next Sunday, Morales will meet on the border of Argentina and Bolivia with some 1,000 leaders of the Movement Toward Socialism (MAS) party to discuss who will be the party’s main candidates in the next 2020 elections.