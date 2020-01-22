Evo Morales Celebrates 14th Anniversary of Cultural Revolution

"We are the unstoppable force of a people that has decided never to go back. We have shown that another Bolivia is possible, a dignified and sovereign homeland," Morales said on Wednesday.

The democratically elected president of Bolivia Evo Morales celebrated on Wednesday the 14th anniversary of the "Democratic and Cultural Revolution, and the Plurinational State Day," as social movements prepare several mobilizations in Bolivian territory to request the restoration of democracy.

The declaration of "Plurinational State Day" corresponds to a decree that Morales issued in 2010 and coincides with the date on which he began the first presidential term, on January 22, 2006, after having won the December elections of the previous year.

The new holiday recognizes the inclusion and recognition of Indigenous peoples in the state life of the country, as well as the declaration of the 36 cultural nationalities indicated in the constitutional text.

It is also the date on which Evo Morales, the first Indigenous president, assumed the role as head of government in Bolivia, which ceased to be a republic in order to become a Plurinational State that has recognized its multiple cultures.

During his tenure as head of the government of Bolivia, the Indigenous leader took advantage of the date to render his annual report of activities in the National Assembly.

On this occasion, and after the coup d'etat against him last November, the Bolivian leader, asylum seeker in Argentina, will present in Buenos Aires, what will be his last government report, according to the constitutional mandate.