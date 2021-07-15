Evo: "Almagro Must Be Investigated For Crimes Against Humanity"

The request of the former Bolivian president comes after Almagro's recognition of the Senkata and Sacaba massacres.

The former president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, demanded Thursday an investigation against the secretary-general of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, for crimes against humanity, after he acknowledged that there were indeed massacres in Senkata and Sacaba in November 2019.

The head of the OAS "provoked and accompanied" the de facto government installed in Bolivia, which is currently attributed and investigated, the responsibility for the massacres after the overthrow of Evo Morales shortly before.

Evo Morales said that "Almagro publicly admitted that in Bolivia there were massacres perpetrated by the de facto government" and added, in that sense, "I demand that he be investigated to explain his participation in those crimes against humanity."

The former president pointed out that Almagro made this public acknowledgment after being "betrayed by the last remnant of his conscience."

Thus, he refers to the fact that, during a virtual meeting of the OAS Permanent Council on Wednesday, Almagro acknowledged the massacres and asked for a minute of silence for the victims of those massacres; he then stood up as a sign of respect.

Traicionado por el último resto de su conciencia, Almagro admitió públicamente que en #Bolivia hubo masacres perpetradas por el gobierno de facto que él mismo provocó y acompañó. Exijo que sea investigado para que explique su participación en esos crímenes de lesa humanidad. — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) July 15, 2021

"Betrayed by the last remnant of his conscience, Almagro publicly admitted that in #Bolivia, there were massacres perpetrated by the de facto government that he himself provoked and accompanied. I demand that he be investigated to explain his participation in those crimes against humanity."

In response, Evo Morales pointed out that this shows his extreme cynicism and accused Almagro of being "one of the people, who with his actions, has justly caused those deaths."

Bolivian President Luis Arce also described Almagro's request for a minute's silence as outrageous.

Meanwhile, the Bolivian ambassador to the OAS, Héctor Arce, present at the virtual meeting, described Almagro's action as a very serious imposture, recalling the actions of the OAS and its head, which favored the establishment of the de facto government of Jeanine Áñez.