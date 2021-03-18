Europe's Med Agency Confirms Safety of AstraZeneca Vaccine

Although EMA's director Emer Cooke said the agency could not utterly discard links between the vaccine and blood clots, the investigations indicated that the "benefits in protecting people from COVID-19 with the associated risk of death or hospitalization outweigh the possible risks."

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) confirmed on Thursday the safety of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. This, after reports of blood clots that triggered the suspension of its use in several countries, mainly in Europe.

Although EMA's director Emer Cooke said the agency could not utterly discard links between the vaccine and blood clots, the investigations indicated that the "benefits in protecting people from COVID-19 with the associated risk of death or hospitalization outweigh the possible risks."

People have asked me about AstraZeneca vaccine's safety. Please see my analysis here: risk of blood clot post-vaccine is no greater than risk of developing random blood clot. AZ vaccine is SAFE & pls take first one avbl to you @DFisman @IrfanDhalla @theresaboyle @picardonhealth pic.twitter.com/rEAWf5d7lG — Dr. Ben Chan (@dr_benchan) March 17, 2021

EMA reviewed 5 million people, including 30 cases of blood clots, and concluded that pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca should update its guidance on possible risks. The agency wants "to raise awareness among people who have been vaccinated or are going to be vaccinated about things they should look out for," Cooke said.

On Thursday, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Jonhson said that the AstraZeneca vaccine was safe. In recent days the World Health Organization and Canada's health authorities have supported this COVID-19 vaccine as well.