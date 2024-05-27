European Union Demands That Israel Comply With ICJ Decisions

"The murder of more than 30 displaced people in Rafah leads us to demand the need to implement the ICJ resolution," Borrell said.

On Monday, the European Union High Commissioner, Joseph Borrell, called for the implementation of the resolution of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to stop the Israeli aggression against the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

"The murder of more than 30 displaced people in Rafah leads us to demand the need to implement the ICJ resolution," Borrell said.

The senior European official called on the Israeli occupation authorities to respect the decisions of the ICJ, and considered that court rulings are important for achieving justice in the United Nations.

Borrell said at a press conference in Brussels after a meeting of the European Political Community that "EU countries have reached the 'unanimity needed' to convene an Association Council with Israel to discuss the situation in Gaza and respect for human rights".

The respect of International law is not an option: disregarding a decision of the #ICJ will weaken the rules-based world order the EU supports and promotes everywhere.



Read my blogpost on last Friday's @CIJ_ICJ decision:https://t.co/pj59btB9pn pic.twitter.com/03hGTywDWl — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) May 26, 2024

It should be remembered that since 7 October Israel has killed some 36000 Palestinians, not counting those who disappeared and those harassed by settlers in the West Bank. Their siege has also included cuts in humanitarian aid and the destruction of civilian areas, hospitals and refugee camps.

For this reason the International Court of Justice accused the Zionist state of genocide and ordered that its aggression against Rafah be stopped immediately and thus allow humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip.

The ICJ’s motion has not been heard and far from halting the ceasefire, Tel Aviv has escalated its aggression against the civilians of Rafah.