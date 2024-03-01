European Migration Crisis Leaves More Than a Thousand Dead in 2023

Many of these voyages are made in precarious boats called pateras which almost never reach European shores.

More than 2700 people have lost their lives in irregular migrations to Spain over the past year. The majority of migrants were from North Africa.

The most lethal route according to experts is the Canarian route, which is increasingly common in immigrants from countries such as Senegal, Gambia and Mauritania.

The blame for these precarious migrations that end in tragedies, according to humanitarian organizations, is the migration policies of the European Union, which does not guarantee the well-being of migrants.

More than 1,000 #migrants from sub-Saharan Africa have been rescued at sea in recent days while trying to reach the Canary Islands in Spain, a new record for the year 2024.



Immigration Europe #IrelandisFull #BidenBorderCrisis https://t.co/WsuByqXWC3 pic.twitter.com/qPT07fFxfT — Linda (@LREMRIP_LIN) February 6, 2024

The waves of migration have increased since the rise of violence in territories such as Sudan, the proliferation of jihadist groups on the continent and the economic and political crises in Africa.

The Organization Walking Borders has a total of 6,618 deaths (since 2007), including 363 women and 384 minors, an average of 18 per day. This figure is expected to triple by the end of 2024.