European Commission Takes Legal Action Against AstraZeneca

The European Commission (EC) initiated last Friday a legal action against the company AstraZeneca, informed Monday a spokesperson of the Community's executive branch, in the middle of a conflict between the parties non-delivery of vaccine doses.

On behalf of the 27 member states of the European Union, the lawsuit is in response to the fact that none of the countries received the promised amount of immunizers, ANSA reported.

The spokesman said that "the company has failed to present a reliable strategy" on deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines.

The EC has taken the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company to the ordinary Belgian courts on the grounds that it has not respected the terms of the vaccine contract signed with the EU's executive powers on behalf of the whole of the European Union (EU).

"Our priority is to ensure that deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines are produced to protect the health of the EU. That is why the Commission has decided to initiate legal proceedings against AstraZeneca together with the Member States. Every vaccine dose counts. Every dose saves lives," Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides posted on Twitter.

The current contract obliges the drugmaker to deliver 180 million doses of vaccine in the second quarter, to cover a total of 300 million in the December to June period. Still, AstraZeneca issued a statement on March 12 announcing that its target would be limited to delivering only a third of that amount.