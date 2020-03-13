'Europe Is Now Epicenter of Coronavirus Pandemic', WHO Warns

Health authorities must expand the number of tests, track the infected people's contacts, promote social distancing, and foster community mobilization.

The World Health Organization (WHO) director Tedros Adhanom Friday declared Europe the epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic, as it is no longer increasing exponentially in China.

The WHO official commented that more cases are reported on the European continent every day than were confirmed in China during the peak of the epidemic.

Worldwide, over 132,000 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in 123 countries, 5,000 of which have died.

"Countries must adopt a comprehensive approach. Not just testing. Not only do contact tracking. Not just quarantine. Not only social distancing. Do it all,” Adhanom stressed.

He added that personal protective equipment has been shipped to 56 countries and nearly 1.5 million diagnostic tests to 120 countries.

The WHO director recalled that many Covid-19 infections can be prevented if countries replicate the experience of China, South Korea or Singapore.

These Asian countries have demonstrated that authorities must significantly expand the number of tests, track the infected people's contacts, promote social distancing, and foster community mobilization.

On Friday, the WHO also reported that a "Covid-19 solidarity response fund" has been established, which will allow citizens to contribute to stopping the spread of the disease.

“Now everyone can contribute. The funds raised will be used to coordinate the response; buy masks, gloves, gowns, and goggles for health workers; buy diagnostic tests, improve surveillance, and invest in research & development. We are all in this together,” Adhanom said.

On Friday, in response to the situation in Europe, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced that her country would close its borders from March 14 to April 13.

For its part, Russia announced the establishment of restrictions on flights from EU member countries, Switzerland and Norway. This measure will take effect on March 16.

Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Spain, and Italy announced that they would not have air connections with Turkey due to Covid-19.