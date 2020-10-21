Europe Faces a Second Wave of COVID-19 Cases

Exponential increases in COVID-19 cases were registered in Germany, France, Italy, the Czech Republic, the U.K. Hungary, Austria, Croatia, Belgium, Ireland, Poland, Bulgaria, and Ukraine.

Europe is going through a new wave of COVID-19 cases, which health authorities will try to contain through measures that could include the return of curfews in some regions.

In the last 24 hours, Germany registered 7,595 new infections, the second-highest value since March. The cumulative number of cases is 380,762 with 9,875 fatalities so far.

In France, health authorities reported that the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units exceeded 2,000 and will continue to increase for the next two weeks before the curfew allows the situation to be controlled.

To contain this new wave of infections, the Council of Ministers will present a bill on Wednesday to extend the curfew beyond the four weeks initially planned.

In Italy, President Giuseppe Conte is studying the possibility of applying a curfew from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. throughout the country. This policy has already been implemented in Campania and Lombardia to curb the infections that have soared in recent weeks.

On Tuesday, Italy registered 10,874 new COVID-19 cases and 89 deaths. Health Minister Roberto Speranza reported that the increase in hospitalized patients reached 8,454 throughout the country, 870 of whom were admitted to intensive care units.

Russia registered 317 deaths in the last 24 hours, a figure that implies the highest number of deaths in one day since the beginning of the pandemic. Moscow accumulates 377,017 cases and 6,121 deaths so far.

"According to mathematical models, if no additional measures are taken against the pandemic, the increase in morbidity will continue until mid-December," the Center of Information Technology (Novosibirsk) Deputy Director Andrei Yurchenko warned.

However, the Russian authorities have ruled out the adoption of drastic measures such as mandatory confinement or the stoppage of some economic activities.

Other countries in which exponential increases in COVID-19 cases were registered are the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, Hungary, Austria, Croatia, Belgium, Ireland, Poland, Bulgaria, and Ukraine.