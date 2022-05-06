Europe Conveys Sorrow After Explosion at Cuba's Saratoga Hotel

Given the incident, in which so far nine deaths have been reported, Cuban MEPs and ambassadors have expressed their condolences and solidarity with Cuba.

On Friday morning, a loud explosion occurred at the Saratoga Hotel in downtown Havana, causing the partial destruction of the facility. Cuban authorities ruled out that the incident was an attack and explained that a gas leak caused it.

President of the European Parliament's Friendship Group with Cuba Javier Moreno wrote on his official Twitter account: "I want to convey my solidarity and affection to the victims and relatives of the accident that occurred today at the Saratoga Hotel in Havana."

Similarly, Spanish MEP Manu Pineda also expressed his support to Cuba in the face of the regrettable incident. "All our love and solidarity with the Cuban people in general and with the families and friends of the victims in particular," Pineda said.

The former high official of the European Commission, Stefano Manservisi, expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives due to the events. Likewise, Cuba's ambassadors to France, Otto Vaillant, Belgium, Yaira Jimenez, and UNESCO Yahima Esquivel sent messages of support and encouragement at this difficult time for the island.

Compatriotas y amigos de todo el mundo. #LaHabana está conmocionada hoy tras la accidental explosión de un depósito de gas en el #HotelSaratoga, que hizo colapsar gran parte de la instalación. pic.twitter.com/Po76NXPocB — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) May 6, 2022

Compatriots and friends from all over the world. La Habana is in shock today after the accidental explosion of a gas tank at the Hotel Saratoga, which caused much of the facility to collapse.

According to preliminary reports, the death toll after the explosion rose to nine, while 40 people were injured. Cuban authorities are searching for at least 12 missing persons.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel ruled out the possibility of an attack, describing the incident at the Saratoga Hotel as a regrettable accident. The president said hospitals are working with all the injured and rescue efforts continue. Institutions and citizens voluntarily assist the blood banks as a gesture of solidarity with the injured.



