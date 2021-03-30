Ethnic Guerrillas Give Ultimatum To Myanmar's Military Junta

Besides attacking the urban population, the military junta has been bombing by air the region controlled by the Karen guerrillas.

The Arakan Army, the Taang National Liberation Army, and the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army on Tuesday threatened to annul their cease-fire agreement if the military junta continues to kill citizens.

"I am delighted and grateful to our brothers and sisters... for once again showing strong leadership against this brutal and illegitimate regime," said Dr. SaSa, who is acting as spokesman for the "legitimate government" that the elected lawmakers formed.

SaSa warned that the UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday should invoke the Responsibility to Protect Principle (R2P) to ensure the welfare of the population and avoid a bloody civil war.

He also demanded that the United Nations designate the Military Junta as a terrorist organization, cut off the military's access to financial assets and weapons, and try the generals at the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

The guerrilla groups' warning comes after a weekend in which the number of citizens killed by the Military Junta reached 510, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).

Myanmar urges UN and International Community to set up

"no fly zone" over Kachin and Karen States. The military junta's air strikes are targeting civilians.#ResponsibilityToProtect #SaveMyammar #RejectMyanmarMilitaryCoup pic.twitter.com/FoDQFMnRZo — Yadanar Hlaing (@Yadanar94270423) March 30, 2021

On Monday night, security forces violently attacked the population in Dagon South district in Yangon city. The number of casualties has not yet been verified.

Despite the relentless crackdown, citizens continued to protest on Tuesday with "garbage strikes" in which villagers threw all kinds of waste onto the streets.

Besides attacking the urban population, the military junta has been bombing by air the region controlled by the Karen guerrillas, near the border with Thailand, a country to which thousands of people have fled for fear of attack.