Ethiopia Detains 13 Canadians for Wrongly Practicing Medicine

Ten Canadian volunteers, three Canadian staff members, and two Ethiopian staff members were taken into custody.

Ethiopian authorities detained Friday a group of 13 Canadian health care workers on allegation they were practicing medicine without authorization in the African country and had distributed expired medication.

Ten Canadian volunteers, three Canadian staff members, and two Ethiopian staff members were taken into custody.

The group worked with Canadian Humanitarian, a non-profit organization based in the province of Alberta, which confirmed the detentions but denied the allegations.

“The care they provide in Ethiopia is the same care they would provide here in Canada. We are vigorously defending the actions and decisions of our team knowing that every decision was made by highly trained and certified Canadian medical professionals and that their mission on this trip was to provide essential medical care to the citizens of Ethiopia who need it most,” Canadian Humanitarian said in a statement.

The organization said it’s collaborating with Global Affairs Canada and the Canadian Embassy in Addis Ababa to resolve the issue.

The parliamentary secretary to Canada’s foreign minister Rob Oliphant told the Globe and Mail newspaper that Ethiopia had been “cooperative and helpful.” But he cautioned that officials in the country “can’t interfere or step in” to hinder a police investigation.

Canadian Humanitarian is described as a registered organization, which sends volunteers abroad to provide medical and dental support, along with other humanitarian services.