Ethiopia: 70,000 Nationals Repatriate from Saudi Arabia

According to the Ethiopian MoFA, more than 750,000 Ethiopians are estimated to be living in Saudi Arabia, among whom 450,000 are believed to be without proper documents.

On Thursday, an Ethiopian official said that Ethiopia plans to repatriate around 70,000 nationals from Saudi Arabia starting in April.

Birtukan Ayano, state minister of the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), said in a statement to the press that the repatriation of 70,000 Ethiopians from Saudi Arabia will commence in two weeks.

Ayano also said a national committee chaired by her will coordinate with Ethiopian federal institutions and regional administrations to facilitate the repatriation of tens of thousands of Ethiopians living in difficult situations in Saudi Arabia.

The Ethiopian official further stated that the necessary budgetary, logistics and shelter preparation should be done for the realization of the successful repatriation of Ethiopian nationals from Saudi Arabia.

#Ethiopia is set to begin the third phase of repatriating 70,000 of its citizens from #Saudi Arabia.#Ethiopia's foreign ministry says the citizens "are in a difficult situation" in the Gulf country.



The repatriations will begin in two weeks. pic.twitter.com/7VDQZXqOlE — MwanzoTV (@MwanzoTv) March 22, 2024

In recent years, Ethiopia has stepped up efforts to take back its citizens stranded overseas, mainly in Saudi Arabia, as part of the government's citizen-centered diplomacy.

The Ethiopian government is also working to dismantle sophisticated human trafficking networks and create economic opportunities for nationals with low incomes.