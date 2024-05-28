Equatorial Guinea and China to Strengthen Relations

Equatorial Guinea president Teodoro Obiang Nguema arrived in Beijing on Monday for a state visit to China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping met this Tuesday with his counterpart from Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang, with whom he agreed that both countries should raise the level of their relations to a "strategic partnership of cooperation."

Equatorial Guinea president Teodoro Obiang Nguema arrived in Beijing on Monday for a state visit to China.

After holding talks with his host Xi Jinping on Tuesday, the two leaders announced the elevation of bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation.

Since 1970 - when they established diplomatic relations - China has maintained cooperation agreements with Equatorial Guinea in sectors such as health, education, energy, construction, telecommunications and maritime.

On Tuesday afternoon, Chinese President Xi Jinping held a welcoming ceremony for Equatorial Guinean President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, who is on a state visit to China. #GLOBALink pic.twitter.com/7pSk9gLoo6 — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) May 28, 2024

From Beijing, Nguema will visit Shandong Province, one of China's manufacturing powerhouses.

Oil-rich Equatorial Guinea is keen to diversify its economy to reduce dependence on hydrocarbons.

On the other hand, China's interest in the African country has advanced in parallel with the discovery of rich hydrocarbon deposits (oil and natural gas) in the late 1990s.

Obiang indicated that Equatorial Guinea hopes that China "increases support for talent training to help the country lay a solid foundation for independent development."