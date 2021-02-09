England: Travelers Breaking COVID-19 Rules Face Jail and Fines

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Tuesday announced "tough fines" for people who flout new border rules, including a fine of about US$13,776 and 10-year jail sentences.
RELATED:
The UK Strain Has Been Detected in 25 European Countries
People arriving in Britain will be required to test for COVID-19 on days two and eight of their quarantine, Hancock told British lawmakers.
The arrivals from "red list countries" will have to pay about US$2,412 for their own hotel quarantine, transport, and testing.
People who try to evade hotel quarantine rules could face up to 10 years in jail, Hancock said, adding that fines will be used to ensure people comply.
England is currently under the third national lockdown since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country. Similar restriction measures are also in place in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.
“We’re turning a corner in our battle against coronavirus, but we must be vigilant & do what it takes to tackle any new variants,” Hancock tweeted.
To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia, and the U.S. have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.