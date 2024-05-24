End Fossil Finance Activists Protest at the G7 Meeting in Italy

"Finance can serve to defend our common interests against private greed for profit," they said.

On Friday, environmental activists hung a banner reading "End Fossil Finance" on the facade of the Grand Hotel des Iles Borromee, in Stesa, Italy.

"Money can be made to work for people and not the other way around. Finance can serve to defend our common interests against private greed for profit," activists wrote on the "End Fossil Finance" website.

This international group is made up of environmentalists who reject the effects on humanity and ecosystems caused by financial decisions linked to extractive projects, energy inequality, real estate speculation, austerity policies, low-quality jobs, and police repression.

The environmental defenders managed to overcome the strict security measures that the authorities maintain around the Grand Hotel des Iles Borromee, where the finance ministers and central bank governors of the Group of Seven (G7) are currently meeting.

A Barclays investor branded the bank as “totally dishonest” for calling tens of billions of dollars for fossil fuel companies “sustainable finance”, @TBIJ reported.



The bank has funded companies behind a controversial pipeline and aggressive oil expansion.https://t.co/VKUlvpEiMp — ICIJ (@ICIJorg) May 23, 2024

The "End Fossil Finance" banner was displayed from one of the balconies on the hotel's facade for a few minutes but was later removed.

Authorities have not been able to determine how End Fossil Finance activists managed to enter this luxury hotel on the shores of Lake Maggiore.

The Group of Seven is made up of the most industrialized countries allied to the United States, namely Canada, France, Italy, Great Britain, Germany, and Japan.

