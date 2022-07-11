Emerging Economies Might Face Wave of Defaults on Foreign Debt

Over the past six months, the number of emerging markets with sovereign debt has been doubling. The markets, trading at highly distressed levels, have indicated to experts that a default is a real possibility.

Countries such as El Salvador, Ghana, Egypt, Tunisia, and Pakistan - all emerging economies - will be challenged with a historic wave of defaults amounting to a quarter of a trillion dollars of debt, according to a global economic report issued by Bloomberg.

Carmen Reinhard, the World Bank's Chief Economist, remarked, "With the low-income countries, debt risks and debt crises are not hypothetical," commenting, "We're pretty much already there."

Another cause that is distressful typically arises from the "domino effect" when investors start panicking and pulling out their money out of countries with economic problems.

Why Developing Countries Are Facing a Debt Default Crisis



Sri Lanka and other emerging economies are demonstrating what the extreme version of demand destruction looks like.



This is how raising interest rates gets control of inflation.https://t.co/suoR0IirG5 — All Facts Matter (@allfacts_matter) July 9, 2022

For instance, in June, traders withdrew $4 billion in emerging-market bonds and stocks, marking the fourth month in a row with outflows.

Probable defaults may be followed by political instability. Earlier this year, Sri Lanka was the first nation to stop paying its foreign bondholders, burdened by unwieldy food and fuel costs that fueled protests and political chaos.

“Populations suffering from high food prices and shortages of supplies can be a tinderbox for political instability,” Barclays has said, as quoted by Bloomberg.