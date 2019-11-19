Electoral Reform Not the Reason for Dominica Protests: Skerrit

The former French and British colony of about 75,000 residents will hold its elections on Decemeber 6. The opposition United Workers’ Party has been pushing the ruling party to enact reforms that could reduce the ruling party’s electoral advantage.

Dominica's Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit addressed his nation this week to condemn the "intrusion of violence into the election campaign," pointing out that the protesters are not demonstrating because of electoral reform, as previously reported by the western media.

The situation in Dominica has been tense these last few days, as police and protesters continue to clash in the streets of this small Caribbean island.

According to reports, the security forces set up barricades in Roseau as the prosters call for the implementation of electoral reforms, which were dictated by the Organization of American States at a meeting in August.

Assistant Police Commissioner Richmond Valentine said more 200 protesters clashed with police when they tried to march to President Charles Savarin’s home Monday night to call for reforms.

Police fired tear gas after protesters removed street barricades during the confrontation in Roseau, the capital. No fatalities or major injuries were reported.

Prime Minister Skerrit has since addressed the small Caribbean island nation to condemn the "intrusion of violence into the election campaign."

The premier also stated that the upcoming election will be governed by the same process as all elections, highlighting the fact that his opposition under the same system during the last election.

The former French and British colony of about 75,000 residents will hold its elections on Decemeber 6. The opposition United Workers’ Party has been pushing the ruling party to enact reforms that could reduce the ruling party’s electoral advantage.